With the government effectively abolishing event attendance restrictions meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, sports fans and concertgoers may soon be screaming at the top of their lungs — provided they are masked — under a policy shift that is not universally welcomed.
Nippon Professional Baseball is moving to modify its current COVID-19 guidelines in line with the start of the regular season in late March.
“We have time,” NPB Secretary General Atsushi Ihara said. “I expect a situation where fans will be able to cheer while wearing masks.”
