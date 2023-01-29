Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday redoubled his efforts to stop Russian athletes from participating the 2024 Paris Olympics, saying they would try to justify the war against Ukraine if allowed to compete.

Zelenskiy said on Friday that Ukraine would launch an international campaign to keep Russia out of the Summer Games.

“If Russian athletes appear at international competitions, it is only a matter of time before they start justifying Russia’s aggression and using the symbols of terror,” he said in a Saturday evening video address.