The Los Angeles Lakers finalized a deal to send guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks to the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura on Monday.

Hachimura, 24, is averaging 13 points and 4.3 rebounds in 30 games off the Wizards’ bench this season.

In 2019, Hachimura became the first Japanese to be selected in the first round of the NBA draft. He is in the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Wizards.