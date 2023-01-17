Lone ozeki Takakeisho grabbed the outright lead Monday at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament with an overwhelming victory over rank-and-file opponent Sadanoumi.

Takakeisho (8-1) started Day 9 at Ryogoku Kokugikan tied for first place with No. 13 Kotoshoho, who fell off the pace following his second loss of the 15-day meet.

The 26-year-old Takakeisho pushed No. 4 maegashira Sadanoumi (2-7) straight out from the jump, becoming the first top-division wrestler to secure a winning record for the tournament.