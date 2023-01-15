Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag labeled Marcus Rashford “unstoppable” after the England forward continued his fine form to earn his team a 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Saturday to get fans dreaming of a Premier League title again.

Rashford scored for the ninth successive home match in all competitions to snatch a late win for United over its city rival, moving Ten Hag’s team to within a point of the champions in the standings.

Having been booed by his own supporters last season, Rashford’s turnaround has been remarkable, with his close-range finish earning United another victory to continue its overall renaissance.