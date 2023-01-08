Sole ozeki Takakeisho made a convincing start to the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, pushing out newly promoted komusubi Wakamotoharu for a straightforward win.

The two-time Emperor’s Cup winner is the highest-ranked wrestler contesting the 15-day meet at Ryogoku Kokugikan in the absence of Terunofuji, the sport’s lone yokozuna, who is sitting out his second grand tournament since having knee surgery in October.

Wakamotoharu neutralized Takakeisho’s powerful charge with a strong opening hit of his own, but from there was unable to budge the ozeki, who quickly pushed his way to victory.