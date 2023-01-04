  • Football fans tape a sign to a fence during a vigil outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where Bills safety Damar Hamlin lies in critical condition in Cincinnati on Tuesday. | REUTERS
    Football fans tape a sign to a fence during a vigil outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where Bills safety Damar Hamlin lies in critical condition in Cincinnati on Tuesday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

The Buffalo Bills said safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Monday night NFL game, while the player’s family thanked supporters during this “challenging time.”

The Super Bowl-contending Bills said in a statement that Hamlin, 24, spent the night in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains.

“We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received so far,” the Bills said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW