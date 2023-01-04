The Buffalo Bills said safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Monday night NFL game, while the player’s family thanked supporters during this “challenging time.”

The Super Bowl-contending Bills said in a statement that Hamlin, 24, spent the night in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains.

“We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received so far,” the Bills said.