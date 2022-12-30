  • Momoka Horikawa celebrates on the podium alongside runner-up Miho Takagi and third-place finisher Ayano Sato after the women's 3,000 meters at the national championships in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, on Thursday. | KYODO
HACHINOHE, Aomori Prefecture – Nineteen-year-old Momoka Horikawa won the women’s 3,000 meters at the speed skating national championships on Thursday, stopping Miho Takagi’s domestic winning run in the distance that started in December 2015.

Horikawa rewrote her personal best time by clocking 4 minutes, 4.66 seconds at the YS Arena Hachinohe in Aomori Prefecture to edge multi-distance star Takagi by 0.41 seconds.

“Hopefully, I can start my own era of dominance,” said Horikawa, who finished 10th at the Beijing Olympics this year as she made her Games debut as a high school student.

