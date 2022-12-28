  • Australian batsman David Warner celebrates scoring his double century on the second day of the second cricket test match between Australia and South Africa at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
Short of runs and under pressure, David Warner entered the boxing Day test against South Africa warning the doubters not to underestimate the fight of a “housing commission boy” with back against the wall.

On Tuesday, the second day of his 100th test, the veteran Australia opener retired on 200 in cramped-up exhaustion after tormenting the Proteas in a Melbourne Cricket Ground furnace, quashing all debate about his place in the side.

The 36-year-old received a warm ovation when he returned to the crease on Wednesday but was bowled first ball by a sizzling yorker from Anrich Nortje.

