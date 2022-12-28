Short of runs and under pressure, David Warner entered the boxing Day test against South Africa warning the doubters not to underestimate the fight of a “housing commission boy” with back against the wall.

On Tuesday, the second day of his 100th test, the veteran Australia opener retired on 200 in cramped-up exhaustion after tormenting the Proteas in a Melbourne Cricket Ground furnace, quashing all debate about his place in the side.

The 36-year-old received a warm ovation when he returned to the crease on Wednesday but was bowled first ball by a sizzling yorker from Anrich Nortje.