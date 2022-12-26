Shoma Uno fell on a quad flip in an otherwise clean free skate Sunday en route to his fifth career national figure skating title and first in three years.

Uno scored 191.28 points in the free skate for a total of 291.73, nearly 40 points above second-place Koshiro Shimada, on the final day of the national championships at Towa Pharmaceutical RACTAB Dome in Osaka Prefecture.

The 25-year-old Uno dominated the competition with the highest score in both the short and free programs.