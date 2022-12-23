Manchester City beat League Cup holder Liverpool 3-2 in an exciting game on Thursday, taking the lead three times before holding on to reach the quarterfinals.

Defender Nathan Ake headed in what proved to be the winning goal in the 58th minute after Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah had equalized.

Erling Haaland scored his 24th goal of the season in all competitions to put City ahead in the 10th minute at Etihad Stadium, but Liverpool responded in the 20th, when Fabio Carvalho knocked in a James Milner pass to complete a flowing move.