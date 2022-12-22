Japan’s 36-year-old fullback Yuto Nagatomo, a starter in all four of Samurai Blue’s games at the recent Qatar World Cup, expressed his desire to carry on playing on Thursday.

“I am still very fit and moving as how I imagine, so I want to continue my career,” said the former Inter Milan man, who is currently back at his first club, FC Tokyo.

Nagatomo became the first Japanese player to take to the field in four straight World Cups, helping Japan claim upset wins over Germany and Spain in the group stage.