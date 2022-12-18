Fifteen-year-old Mari Fukada won her first snowboard World Cup event Saturday in the women’s big air and was joined on the podium by Japanese compatriot Miyabi Onitsuka in third.

Fukada, competing against Olympic medalists, X Games champions and World Cup crystal globe winners, landed big tricks in two of her three runs in the final to score a combined 155.75 points at Copper Mountain in Colorado.

Hailey Langland of the United States was second with 151.50, followed by Onitsuka’s 149.75.