Lionel Messi has confirmed he will play his last World Cup game when Argentina takes on France in Sunday’s final in Qatar.

Messi lead Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday and will earn his 172nd cap when he tries to bring the country its first World Cup title since 1986.

“I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final,” Messi told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole.