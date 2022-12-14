Argentina’s Julian Alvarez scored twice and earned a penalty converted by Lionel Messi as the South Americans swept past Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday and into the World Cup final, where they will face either holders France or Morocco at the weekend.

While all eyes were on Argentina captain Messi and his fifth bid to win the one major trophy eluding him, it was Alvarez who stole the show, earning the penalty and scoring once in each half, including after a scintillating 50-meter run.

Messi put away the spot kick in the 34th minute, after Alvarez was brought down by goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, to become his country’s all-time World Cup top scorer with 11 goals, before the 22-year-old Manchester City forward took matters into his own hands to add a second five minutes later.