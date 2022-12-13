  • Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney, who now manages Major League Soccer's DC United, will join Tyson Fury's camp ahead of the WBC heavyweight champion's unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney, who now manages Major League Soccer's DC United, will join Tyson Fury's camp ahead of the WBC heavyweight champion's unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Britain’s WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury has chosen an unusual sparring partner for a potential fight with Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk after ex-Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney agreed to help him prepare for his next bout.

The Old Trafford club’s record goalscorer Rooney, now in charge of Major League Soccer team DC United, is a big admirer of compatriot Fury, who said he was keen to get involved.

“I spoke to Wayne last night and he’s well up for it,” Fury told ITV at the weekend. “But he’s a right-handed person, so he’s got to switch up to be southpaw left-handed.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW