Britain’s WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury has chosen an unusual sparring partner for a potential fight with Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk after ex-Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney agreed to help him prepare for his next bout.

The Old Trafford club’s record goalscorer Rooney, now in charge of Major League Soccer team DC United, is a big admirer of compatriot Fury, who said he was keen to get involved.

“I spoke to Wayne last night and he’s well up for it,” Fury told ITV at the weekend. “But he’s a right-handed person, so he’s got to switch up to be southpaw left-handed.