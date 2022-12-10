Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara won a historic pairs gold, while Kaori Sakamato topped the women’s short program in another day of strong results for Japan at figure skating’s Grand Prix Final on Friday.

Miura and Kihara scored 136.50 points for their free skate at the Palavela in Turin to total 214.58 and claim Japan’s first-ever pairs medal at the event.

They finished 1.30 points ahead of Americans Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, who beat them at the world championships earlier this year, with Italy’s Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii third on 187.02.