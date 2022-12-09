Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki announced on Thursday his intent to play for Japan’s national team in the World Baseball Classic next March.

The 28-year-old is the third Japanese MLB player committed to taking part in the tournament, joining two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish.

“I’m taking part in the WBC too. I’ll try my best not to drag the team down,” Suzuki said in an Instagram post. “Let’s give skipper (Hideki) Kuriyama a victorious toss.”