Qatar received just over 765,000 visitors during the first two weeks of the World Cup, according to an organizers’ report, falling short of the country’s expectations for an influx of 1.2 million during the tournament, which began Nov. 20 and ends Dec. 18.

A huge surge in visitors is unlikely at this stage, with only eight teams remaining in Doha and eight matches left.

Organizers previously identified the peak period for international visitors to be Nov. 24 to 28, during the busy group stage, when 32 teams were playing four matches every day.