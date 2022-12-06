  • Australia coach Graham Arnold (center), Harry Souttar and Kye Rowles look dejected after Australia was defeated by Argentina and eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar on Saturday. | REUTERS
    Australia coach Graham Arnold (center), Harry Souttar and Kye Rowles look dejected after Australia was defeated by Argentina and eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar on Saturday. | REUTERS

MELBOURNE – Australia players have endorsed Graham Arnold to continue as coach after the Socceroos’ best World Cup performance in Qatar.

Unfancied Australia won two matches for the first time at a World Cup finals before bowing out in the round of 16 against Argentina.

Arnold was contracted through to the end of Australia’s Qatar campaign but captain Mat Ryan said he hoped the 59-year-old would remain in charge.

