Boxing powerhouse Cuba has given the green light to women who wish to partake in tournaments for the first time since Fidel Castro’s 1959 revolution, sports officials said on Monday.

The Caribbean island — long hailed for its top-ranked men’s boxers — has won 41 gold medals in the Olympic games since Munich in 1972, topping global charts.

But Cuba’s aspiring female boxers — for decades banned from competing in competition — until now have had no choice but to migrate to reach the highest levels of their sport.