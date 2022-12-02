Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu said he had flashbacks to the infamous “Tragedy of Doha” in the final minutes of his team’s dramatic 2-1 World Cup defeat of Spain in Qatar on Thursday, but was heartened by the knowledge his players were unburdened by history.

Moriyasu played in that fateful game, now part of Japanese soccer folklore, a 2-2 draw with Iraq in 1993 which saw the Samurai Blue fall short of making their World Cup debut the following year on goal difference.

But the youthful squad currently in Qatar carries none of the baggage that has weighed upon a generation of Japanese players and fans, the former Sanfrecce Hiroshima manager said, allowing them to play freely on their way to a berth in the round of 16.