  Former Nationals infielder Maikel Franco has signed with the Eagles for the 2023 NPB season.
The Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles announced the signing of former Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies infielder Maikel Franco as an overseas free agent for the next Nippon Professional Baseball season on Thursday.

The 30-year-old, right-handed hitter from the Dominican Republic has hit 130 home runs in a nine-year major league career that also included stints with the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles.

He averaged .229 with nine homers and 39 RBIs in 103 games for the Nationals this year.

