  • Both Washington's Rui Hachimura (left) and Brooklyn's Yuta Watanabe will be absent from their teams' game on Wednesday due to injuries. | AP / VIA KYODO
    Both Washington's Rui Hachimura (left) and Brooklyn's Yuta Watanabe will be absent from their teams' game on Wednesday due to injuries. | AP / VIA KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

New York – Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura, who has missed the last five games with right ankle soreness, suffered a bone bruise and will miss the upcoming game against the Brooklyn Nets, the NBA club said Tuesday.

An MRI examination Monday revealed the nature of the ankle injury sustained by the Japan forward on Nov. 18 against the Miami Heat.

Hachimura will be out of the Wizard’s game on Wednesday against the Nets, for whom fellow Japan forward Yuta Watanabe will also be missing due to right hamstring tension.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW