Fukuoka – Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament winner Abi described his first career top-division championship as a long time coming on Monday.
To win a championship “was a dream when I was a rookie wrestler,” the 28-year-old former sekiwake told an online news conference a day after winning the tournament at Fukuoka Kokusai Center in a rare three-way playoff.
“I began to realize how sweet it is to win a tournament when I returned to my room and took pictures with stablemates.”
