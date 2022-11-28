  • Abi celebrates after winning his first top-division title on Sunday in Fukuoka. | KYODO
Fukuoka – Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament winner Abi described his first career top-division championship as a long time coming on Monday.

To win a championship “was a dream when I was a rookie wrestler,” the 28-year-old former sekiwake told an online news conference a day after winning the tournament at Fukuoka Kokusai Center in a rare three-way playoff.

“I began to realize how sweet it is to win a tournament when I returned to my room and took pictures with stablemates.”

