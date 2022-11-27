Iran head coach Carlos Queiroz lambasted German soccer icon Juergen Klinsmann for criticizing his team’s FIFA World Cup conduct, calling his remarks a “disgrace to football” and urging him to resign from his role with world governing body FIFA.

In comments as an analyst with broadcaster BBC, 1990 World Cup winner Klinsmann accused Iran of systematic gamesmanship during its stunning 2-0 stoppage-time win over Wales on Friday and said Queiroz’s record with other national teams made him the right match for Iran.

“That’s their culture and that’s their way of doing it and that’s why Carlos Queiroz, he fits really well in the Iranian national team,” said Klinsmann, who coached the United States at the 2014 World Cup.