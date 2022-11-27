  • Ginwoo Onodera celebrates with his men's street gold medal after becoming Japan's youngest national skateboarding champion in Murakami, Niigata Prefecture, on Saturday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Murakami, Niigata Pref. – Twelve-year-old Ginwoo Onodera became the Japanese national skateboarding championships’ youngest winner Saturday, taking the men’s street title with 27.53 points.

Onodera outpointed runner-up Keyaki Ike by 0.57, while Aimu Yamazuki was third with 26.59 in Murakami, Niigata Prefecture.

“I skated aggressively in the final,” Onodera said. “I executed all the tricks I wanted to. I wasn’t nervous. I want to get better and win titles all over the world. I want to become a skateboarding star.”

