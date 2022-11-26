  • An Iran supporter with blood tears make-up on her face holds a soccer jersey with the name of Mahsa Amini, the Iranian woman who died at a hospital after been arrested by the country's morality police for violating Iran's strict dress code, poses with another supporter holding a protest flag as they attend the a 2022 World Cup Group B match between Wales and Iran in Al Rayyan, west of Doha, on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
AL RAYYAN, Qatar – Iran’s national soccer team sang during the playing of their national anthem at their second World Cup match against Wales on Friday having refrained from doing so in their opening game earlier this week in apparent support for protesters back home.

Loud jeers were heard from Iranian supporters as the anthem played, with the team singing quietly before going on to win 2-0, prompting euphoric celebrations outside the stadium where government supporters tried to drown out chants by its opponents after the game.

Ahead of the match, several fans said security had prevented them or friends from taking symbols of support for the protesters into the stadium. One said he was detained. Another said security forces made him take off a T-shirt declaring “Women, Life, Freedom” — a slogan of the protests.

