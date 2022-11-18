Sapporo – Reigning women’s world champion Kaori Sakamoto was second in Friday’s short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating’s NHK Trophy, where South Korea’s Kim Ye-lim seized the early lead.
Sakamoto, the reigning NHK Trophy champion, struggled with a triple flip-triple toeloop combination at Makomanai Sekisuiheim Ice Arena to finish with 68.07 points. Kim, who was runner-up earlier this month at Grand Prix de France, scored 72.22 in a nearly flawless performance.
