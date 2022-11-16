Seville, Spain – Nadeshiko Japan lost to Spain 1-0 in an international women’s soccer friendly Tuesday in Sevilla during a preview of their group-stage encounter at next summer’s World Cup.
World No. 11 Nadeshiko Japan lost their final two matches of the year, having suffered a 4-0 defeat to European champions England four days earlier in Murcia, Spain.
