    Nadeshiko Japan players line up before their friendly against Spain in Seville on Tuesday. | KYODO

Seville, Spain – Nadeshiko Japan lost to Spain 1-0 in an international women’s soccer friendly Tuesday in Sevilla during a preview of their group-stage encounter at next summer’s World Cup.

World No. 11 Nadeshiko Japan lost their final two matches of the year, having suffered a 4-0 defeat to European champions England four days earlier in Murcia, Spain.

