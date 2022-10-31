Japanese Olympic surfing silver medalist Kanoa Igarashi says he will be ready to challenge for the gold when the 2024 Paris Games competition takes place on the big waves of French Polynesia.
In a stark contrast to last year’s Tokyo’s Olympics, where the surfing venue was chosen for the smaller waves to which Japanese surfers are more accustomed, the Paris competition will be held in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, with its shallow reef and big waves.
