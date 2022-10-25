NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in an ESPN interview Monday that he believes the league has done as much as it can to dissuade teams from tanking for the No. 1 pick in the draft.
Starting in 2019, the NBA draft lottery has given the three teams with the worst record in the league an equal 14% chance to win the top pick. Previously the worst team in the league would have a 25% chance to win the No. 1 pick in the following draft.
