    NBA Commissioner Adam Silver believes the league's current draft system is the "right way" to help struggling teams rebuild. | AFP-JIJI

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in an ESPN interview Monday that he believes the league has done as much as it can to dissuade teams from tanking for the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Starting in 2019, the NBA draft lottery has given the three teams with the worst record in the league an equal 14% chance to win the top pick. Previously the worst team in the league would have a 25% chance to win the No. 1 pick in the following draft.

