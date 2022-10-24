Yordan Alvarez hit a game-tying single in the seventh inning and Alex Bregman followed with a go-ahead single as the visiting Houston Astros advanced to their fourth World Series in six seasons with a 6-5 victory over the New York Yankees Sunday night to complete a sweep of their best-of-seven American League Championship Series.

The Astros beat the Yankees for the third time to reach the World Series. After needing seven games in 2017 and six in 2019, the Astros finished off their first sweep in a best-of-seven series in team history with many fans clad in orange in the stands to watch the on-field celebration.