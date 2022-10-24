The final out in Game 2 of the Japan Series invoked neither the thrill of victory nor the agony of defeat after five hours at Jingu Stadium on Sunday night.
A 3-3 tie between the Tokyo Yakult Swallows and Orix Buffaloes left both sides in a weird state of emotional purgatory — pleased to have avoided a loss, yet disappointed to have fallen short of the win. The Buffaloes were in the field for the bottom of the 12th and formed a handshake line like they would after a win. The Swallows carefully packed their things into backpacks and trudged back to their clubhouse.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.