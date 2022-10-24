The final out in Game 2 of the Japan Series invoked neither the thrill of victory nor the agony of defeat after five hours at Jingu Stadium on Sunday night.

A 3-3 tie between the Tokyo Yakult Swallows and Orix Buffaloes left both sides in a weird state of emotional purgatory — pleased to have avoided a loss, yet disappointed to have fallen short of the win. The Buffaloes were in the field for the bottom of the 12th and formed a handshake line like they would after a win. The Swallows carefully packed their things into backpacks and trudged back to their clubhouse.