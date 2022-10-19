The Tokyo Yakult Swallows and Orix Buffaloes, winners of the last two pennants in the Central and Pacific League, respectively, are back in the Japan Series one year after one of the most tightly contested matchups in NPB history.
There are familiar faces up and down both teams’ rosters, with most of last year’s cast set to play starring roles again on Japanese baseball’s biggest stage. If the series is half as entertaining as the 2021 version, then NPB fans will be in for a treat.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
KEYWORDS
Orix Buffaloes
, Tokyo Yakult Swallows
, Japan Series
, Tetsuto Yamada
, Taisuke Yamaoka
, Yutaro Sugimoto
, Masataka Yoshida
, Munetaka Murakami
, Yoshinobu Yamamoto
, Scott McGough
, Jose Osuna
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.