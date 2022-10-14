  • The Swallows toss manager Shingo Takatsu into the air after winning the final stage of the Central League Climax Series with a 6-3 win over the Tigers at Jingu Stadium on Friday. | KYODO
    The Swallows toss manager Shingo Takatsu into the air after winning the final stage of the Central League Climax Series with a 6-3 win over the Tigers at Jingu Stadium on Friday. | KYODO

The Yakult Swallows completed a sweep of the Hanshin Tigers with a 6-3 victory in Game 3 of the Central League Climax Series’ final stage Friday, earning a second consecutive trip to the Japan Series.

The Swallows won the final stage 4-0 after entering the series with a one-win advantage as the pennant winner.

