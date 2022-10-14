The Yakult Swallows completed a sweep of the Hanshin Tigers with a 6-3 victory in Game 3 of the Central League Climax Series’ final stage Friday, earning a second consecutive trip to the Japan Series.
The Swallows won the final stage 4-0 after entering the series with a one-win advantage as the pennant winner.
