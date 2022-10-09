  • Hinata Miyazawa scores Nadeshiko Japan's opening goal against New Zealand in Nagano on Sunday. | KYODO
    Hinata Miyazawa scores Nadeshiko Japan's opening goal against New Zealand in Nagano on Sunday. | KYODO

  Kyodo

Nagano – Hinata Miyazawa and Riko Ueki struck as Japan beat next year’s World Cup co-hosts New Zealand 2-0 in a women’s international friendly on Sunday.

After beating Nigeria by the same score on Thursday, 11th-ranked Nadeshiko Japan dominated the 22th-ranked visitors, with well-taken goals on either side of the interval making it a comfortable afternoon for the hosts at rainy Nagano U Stadium.

