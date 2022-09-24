No. 3 maegashira Tamawashi moved to within one win of his second top-level championship at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament after blowing away No. 1 Tobizaru on Saturday.
Improving to 12-2 on Day 14, the 37-year-old Mongolian will head into the final day at Ryogoku Kokugikan with only one remaining challenger for the title, No. 4 Takayasu (11-3), who defeated sekiwake Hoshoryu.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.