  • Tamawashi completely overpowered fellow rank-and-filer Tobizaru (9-5), knocking him backward at the jump and then sending him tumbling out of the ring with a two-handed shove. | KYODO
    Tamawashi completely overpowered fellow rank-and-filer Tobizaru (9-5), knocking him backward at the jump and then sending him tumbling out of the ring with a two-handed shove. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

No. 3 maegashira Tamawashi moved to within one win of his second top-level championship at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament after blowing away No. 1 Tobizaru on Saturday.

Improving to 12-2 on Day 14, the 37-year-old Mongolian will head into the final day at Ryogoku Kokugikan with only one remaining challenger for the title, No. 4 Takayasu (11-3), who defeated sekiwake Hoshoryu.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,