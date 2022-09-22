  • Zheng Qinwen of China hits a return against Paula Badosa of Spain during their women's singles match on day three of the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament in Tokyo on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
Zheng Qinwen was born in the same province in China as Li Na and grew up idolizing Roger Federer.

Li retired several years ago, and Federer will pull down the curtain after the Laver Cup this weekend. Zheng, meanwhile, is hoping to follow in their footsteps and already has some fans thinking she could become the next big thing in the sport.

