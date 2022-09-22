Zheng Qinwen was born in the same province in China as Li Na and grew up idolizing Roger Federer.
Li retired several years ago, and Federer will pull down the curtain after the Laver Cup this weekend. Zheng, meanwhile, is hoping to follow in their footsteps and already has some fans thinking she could become the next big thing in the sport.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.