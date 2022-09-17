No. 8 maegashira Hokutofuji kept his perfect record and took the sole lead after seven days at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament on Saturday when No. 3 Tamawashi was handed his first defeat.
Tamawashi (6-1) was on the verge of his seventh straight win as he powerfully drove Wakatakakage (4-3) to the edge, but the sekiwake held his ground and thrust down the 37-year-old veteran at Ryogoku Kokugikan.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.