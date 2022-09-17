  • Hokutofuji (left) pushes out Takanosho to remain undefeated on Saturday at Ryogoku Kokugikan. | KYODO
No. 8 maegashira Hokutofuji kept his perfect record and took the sole lead after seven days at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament on Saturday when No. 3 Tamawashi was handed his first defeat.

Tamawashi (6-1) was on the verge of his seventh straight win as he powerfully drove Wakatakakage (4-3) to the edge, but the sekiwake held his ground and thrust down the 37-year-old veteran at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

