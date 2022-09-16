  • Tsugumi Sakurai (left) and Helen Maroulis of the United States compete in the women's 57-kilogram final at the wrestling world championships in Belgrade on Thursday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Tsugumi Sakurai secured Japan’s fifth gold medal at the wrestling world championships on Thursday, defeating the Rio de Janeiro Olympic gold medalist Helen Maroulis of the United States in the women’s 57-kilogram final.

The 21-year-old Sakurai won an intense encounter in Belgrade after scoring a second-period takedown against the 30-year-old Maroulis, who denied Saori Yoshida her fourth straight Olympic gold in 2016 at 53 kg. She beat Maroulis 3-0.

