  • The Angels' Shohei Ohtani homers against the Astros during the third inning of their game in Houston on Sunday. | KYODO
Houston – Shohei Ohtani homered Sunday for the 34th time this year, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the Los Angeles Angels’ 12-4 defeat against the Houston Astros.

The two-way star launched a 1-2 breaking ball from Luis Garcia (12-8) over Minute Maid Park’s right-center wall in the first inning for two runs, reaching 500 RBIs as a pro, including 166 for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan.

