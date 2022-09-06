New York – Aryna Sabalenka overcame a partisan New York crowd and an in-form Danielle Collins to secure a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win on Monday and set up a U.S. Open quarterfinal against familiar foe Karolina Pliskova.
American Collins came out firing to take the first set, but the tide turned in the second when sixth seed Sabalenka won a marathon service game to lead 4-3.
