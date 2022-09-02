  • The Tigers' Hiroto Saiki pitches against the Carp in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Thursday. | KYODO
    The Tigers' Hiroto Saiki pitches against the Carp in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Thursday.

Nishinomiya, Hyogo Pref. – Hiroto Saiki delivered another strong performance in his comeback from Tommy John surgery with six innings in the Hanshin Tigers’ 8-0 win over the Hiroshima Carp in a game shortened to six innings by rain on Thursday.

The win at Hanshin’s Koshien Stadium outside Osaka moved the third-place Tigers four games ahead of the Yomiuri Giants in the Central League standings. The top three teams in each league advance to the postseason.

