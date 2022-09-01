  • Marcinho scores Frontale's third goal during a 4-0 win over Sagan Tosu on Wednesday. | KYODO
Kawasaki – Two-time defending J. League champions Kawasaki Frontale put four goals past Sagan Tosu on Wednesday, winning their fourth straight and reclaiming the first-division lead for the first time in three months.

Frontale seized the initiative in the 26th minute at their Todoroki Stadium home ground, Kei Chinen heading in a cross from Akihiro Ienaga.

