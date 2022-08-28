  • Akane Yamaguchi hits a return against An Se-youngduring their women's singles semifinal match at the badminton world championships on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Kyodo

Akane Yamaguchi continued her march toward a second straight women’s singles badminton world championship with a 21-19, 21-12 victory over South Korea’s An Se Young in Saturday’s semifinals.

The world No. 1 will battle Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Chen Yufei of China in the final on Sunday, the last day of the BWF World Championship at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

