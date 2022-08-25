  • The BayStars' Yasuaki Yamasaki poses after recording his 200th save on Wednesday in Osaka. | KYODO
  • KYODO

Osaka – Yasuaki Yamasaki, whose career has rebounded this year, became the youngest pitcher to save 200 games in Japan as the DeNA BayStars won their eighth-straight game, downing the Hanshin Tigers 4-0 on Wednesday.

Yamasaki entered the game at Kyocera Dome Osaka with two on and two out in the ninth and retired the only batter he faced to earn his 30th save of the season. He is the eighth pitcher to reach the milestone and the youngest, at 29 years, 10 months of age.

