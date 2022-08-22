  • Sendai Ikuei celebrates after defeating Shimonoseki Kokusai in the Summer Koshien final in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture on Monday. | KYODO
Nishinomiya, Hyogo Pref. – Sendai Ikuei beat Shimonoseki Kokusai 8-1 on Monday to be crowned Summer Koshien champion and become the first school from Japan’s northeastern region of Tohoku to win either version of the national high school baseball tournament.

Sendai Ikuei, based in Miyagi Prefecture, won the title behind a strong seven-inning performance by pitcher Yo Saito and a grand slam by Ikuya Iwasaki. Shimonoseki Kokusai, a school in Yamaguchi Prefecture, was a first-time finalist.

