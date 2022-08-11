Toronto – The first stop on Serena Williams’ farewell tour came to a quick end as she fell 6-2, 6-4 against Belinda Bencic in second-round action at the Canadian Open on Wednesday, one day after announcing her forthcoming retirement from tennis.
Williams arrived on the court to a standing ovation and had the full support of the capacity crowd throughout the 77-minute match, but was unable to conjure the old magic that helped her win three titles in Canada.
