GULLANE, Scotland – Hinako Shibuno was left frustrated after missing a playoff at the Women’s British Open by one shot on Sunday, denying the 23-year-old a chance to win her second major.
After entering the final round at Muirfield five shots off the lead in second place, Shibuno carded an even-par 71 to finish the tournament at 9-under 275, one shot behind overnight leader Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa and South Korean Chun In-gee.
